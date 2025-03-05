ACF condemns attacks on drivers of trucks in South East

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna – The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has expressed concern over incessant attacks on drivers of haulage trucks in the South East Nigeria, and decried

alleged government inaction over the attacks.

ACF, however, called for urgent action to stop the brigandage.

In a statement issued by Prof. Tukur Muhammad-Baba, the

National Publicity Secretary, ACF observed that for a few years now, drivers of heavy-duty haulage trucks/trailers conveying goods to and from, or merely transversing roads in South East Nigeria have and are still being subjected to vicious and unprovoked attacks.

ACF said the attacks have led to the murder of drivers, burning of vehicles and looting of goods in transit such as foodstuff, cattle, etc.

“The attacks are being brazenly carried out by the euphemistic gunmen/gun-women who openly claim membership of terror groups such as the so-called Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB and Eastern Security Network (ESN), with the attacks directed only on Northerners and northern-owned property. The terror merchants have continued to double down on the savage attacks and even posting video clips of the results of their gruesome actions, with gleeful taunts, on social media.”

” Often, the savagery extends to burning of the corpses of hapless victims. Only a few days ago indeed, members of the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) and the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) demonstrated at Jos, the Plateau State Capital, to draw attention to the attacks and the over 50 drivers and about 100 trailers burnt over the last eight years. ACF is most concerned about the barbaric activities of the terrorists and unequivocally condemns the absence of any visible attempts to tame them.”

” Equally worrisome is the silence of National Security agencies and the Federal and state governments. ACF asserts that the attacks constitute serious threat to national security with the potential to lead to the breakdown of law and order and generalized anarchy. Needless to assert, absolutely no individual or groups should be allowed free rein to visit murder, looting, arson, vandalism and general brigandage on innocent citizens.”

“ACF is gravely saddened by the development and fully supports the contemplation by NARTO and NURTW to boycott the haulage of goods to and from the South East until the situation is brought under control,ACF further:

(i) extends condolences to the families and friends of victims of the attacks;

(ii) calls on the Federal and relevant state authorities, as well as the security agencies to step-up to stop the unprovoked and extra-constitutional actions by the terror groups.”

“At the very minimum, perpetrators of the dastardly acts must be fished out and brought to justice as just deserts.The relevant authorities ought to declare a state of emergency on the matter as any escalation of the attacks as appear to be happening appear set to worsen, with innocent citizens undertaking legitimate businesses bearing the brunt;

(iii) decries the silence of or lip service by South East elites, politically exposed persons and socio-cultural groups on the issue and calls on them to end the lip service and neglect but publicly condemn the barbarism being visited on Northerners and Northern-owned businesses in the region.”

ACF called on the Governments of Enugu and Imo states to pay full compensation for lives and injuries as well as the goods lost to such attacks