Accountability: Join me on projects tour, Oborevwori replies Omo-Agege

Gov Sheriff Oborevwori, of Delta has called on former Deputy Senate President (DSP), Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege and other opposition members in the state to join him on tour of projects.

The governor said that the tour would help them see what his administration was doing with funds accruing to the state as well as address their ignorance.

Oborevwori stated this while addressing newsmen on Wednesday after inspecting completed twin-bridges at Ubu River along Ughelli-Asaba Expressway.

He described former DSP, Sen. Omo-Agege’s criticism of his administration as a manifestation of ignorance and lack of knowledge of the workings of the government.

The governor said that they should join him on the inspection of projects in order to appreciate his administration’s wise and judicious use of government funds.

“I don’t want to join issues with my critics; some say we have gotten so much money and we are doing flyover for over N70 billion. How can flyover be N77 billion?

“Let him come and see what we are doing with money; as a government, we have operated for almost 21 months and we have not borrowed a dime.

“There is no contractor in the state that will say we are owing him yet our multiple projects are moving smoothly.

“Let him come and see what we are doing with our money; let him come and pass through this road and see the difference from when I took over and now.

“It takes only one hour twenty minutes to get to Ughelli, his local government. The road is good,” Oborevwori said.

The governor expressed delight on the completion of the twin bridges and the progress made on the road, and assured that the entire project would be ready for inauguration by the end of the year.

He said, “few months ago when I passed through this place, I came here for an inspection and what I saw that time and coming today is a different story entirely.

“It’s a come and see situation; you can see it and I am very happy today because this bridge has been causing a little problem on the construction of this road because without this bridge, the Sector C1 cannot be completed.

“With what I have seen today, I know that come May 29 this place can be inaugurated. I am very happy with the good work of CCECC, the contractor for they are promise keepers.

“Today, I am happy driving through this bridge for the first time. It gives me great joy and I give God the praise.”

He said he had charged the contractors two months ago not to rely on the Irrevocable Standing Payment Order as it would not give the state the needed mileage.

“I told them that they should not rely on the schedule on the ISPO because if they are working according to ISPO, that will not give us mileage.

“So, I told them if you finish your job in good time, your money will be paid in full and you can see the speed at which they are working now. There’s no fear again on this road.

“This road from point kilometer 92 to point kilometer 117 it’s about 25 kilometers with the bridge. I am very happy that C2 is almost completed from that point 117 which is from Kwale Junction to point 138.6 is about 22 kilometers plus.

“I believe that by the grace of God, this road that has been on for many years totalling about 143 kilometers, I am very sure that, by the end of this year, we will smile,” he said.

At the Ofagbe bridge along the Isoko Ring Road, Oborevwori said the state government would meet with the contractor to determine if he would continue with the project or not.

He said that the 8-units of four bedroom duplex with attached boys quarters at Commissioners’ quarters, was embarked on to provide accommodation for the remaining members of executive council who were living outside the quarters.

He said the project, which was 95 per cent completed, brought the total accommodation in the quarters to 30 and would be ready for inauguration in April.