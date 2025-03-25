Abure, others cleared of forgery, conspiracy – Arabambi

Julius Abure

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Labour Party (LP) has clarified that the National Chairman of the party, Barr. Julius Abure has been cleared of forgery, by both the

forensic and Police reports.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Abayomi Arababmbi, stated this while reacting to a press conference addressed by Prof. Theophilus Ndubaku of NLC political Commission, in company of the Chairman of the Nigerian Corruption Watch, Prince Dandy Rowland.

It would be recalled that the Senator Nanedi Usman-led Caretaker Committee insisted on prosecuting Comrade Julius Abure and some of the party’s national officers for perjury, forgery and criminal conspiracy.

The former Minister of Finance equally noted that the unwarranted and inexplicable delay in prosecuting Abure and co. has raised serious concerns in anti-corruption circles.

Arabambi in his reaction, described the statement read by Rowland as an attempt to malign the good image of the Inspector General of Police and also a devilish attempt to bring into disrepute the soaring reputation the party National Chairman, Barr. Julius Abure and National Secretary Alh Farouk Umar Ibrahim.

He said, “the forensic report and the investigative Police report stated clearly that there was no forgery. The file that was forwarded to the Attorney General of the federation has since been returned to the Police on the ground that the forensic report exonerated the four persons in its entirety”.

“The Court of Appeal in a judgement delivered by Hon. Justice Hamma Akawu Barka, Hon. Justice Adebukola Banjoko and Hon. Justice Peter Chudi Obiorah on the 6th day of March 2023 in suit No. CA/ABJ//CV/559/2023 has set aside the allegations of forgery, perjury and criminal conspiracy and only the Supreme Court has the jurisdiction set it aside”.

He added that the Inspector General of Police cannot be held culpable of any misdeed and abdication of duties to prosecute, saying that the Court of Appeal judgement was the major reasons why the Police cannot proceed as directed.

Arabambi said, “Prof. Theophilus Ndubuaku and his master, Mr Joe Ajaero must at this juncture know that Barr. Julius Abure, Alhaji Farouk Umar Ibrahim and Clement Ojukwu have no case to answer”.

“It is therefore laughable that someone will be giving ultimatum to the Attorney General of the Federation in a case that has already been settled by the Court of Appeal. It is therefore clear that Mr. Ndubaku and his group are clearly antithetical to all provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) with respect to strict adherence to rule of law”.

“Their further attempts to use every opportunity to tarnish the image of the party leadership base on any form of intimidation will not be tolerated”.