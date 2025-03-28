Abuja Shiites Protest: 19 arrested as FCT CP condemns violence

Shi’ites members and soldiers clashed in Abuja.

By: Kingsley Omonobi

The Police in Abuja on Friday arrested 19 violent suspects just as the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Ajao Saka Adewale, has condemned the unprovoked attack on security operatives by members of the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), also known as the Shi’ites.

A statement by the Spokesperson for the command, SP Josephine Adeh said, “On March 28, 2025, at approximately 2:20 PM, the FCT Police Command received a distress call reporting a violent assault on security personnel by IMN members armed with firearms, cutlasses, catapults, sticks, stones, petrol bombs, and other lethal weapons in the Banex Area, Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse 2.

“Upon swift deployment to the scene, police and security personnel encountered intense gunfire from the attackers, resulting in the serious injury of three security operatives.

“They were promptly transported to the National Hospital, where one was tragically pronounced dead.

“Nineteen ((19) suspects have been arrested in connection with this incident, while others managed to escape.

“Normalcy has since been fully restored, and investigations are ongoing to ensure that all perpetrators are brought to justice.

CP Ajao Saka Adewale emphasized that actions are being implemented to apprehend those responsible for this heinous act.

The Commissioner warns that attacks on security operatives who risk their lives to protect citizens will not be tolerated.

He urges residents to remain calm, cooperate with law enforcement agencies, and report any suspicious activities to the Command at the following numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883.

