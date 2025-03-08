Abolish Sarkin Sasa stool, Pan-Yoruba group tells Olubadan

By Olayinka Ajayi

A Pan-Yoruba group otherwise called Think Yoruba First, TYF, has charged the Olubadan, Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakukehin, to stop the Sarkin Sasa dynasty in Sasa.

The group in a statement by its President Oladimeji Bolarinwa expressed deep concerns over the purported appointment of a new “Sarkin Sasa” following the demise of Alhaji Haruna Mai-Yatsin Katsina, and insisted that the title has no legal or historical basis.

The statement reads in parts: “We view this move as an attempt to establish an Hausa-Fulani ruling dynasty in Ibadanland, which is unacceptable and must be resisted to protect the rights and heritage of the indigenous Yoruba people.

“The title “Sarkin Sasa” is not recognized under the Chiefs Law of Oyo State and is therefore an illegality. According to a letter written to the Olubadan and signed by Mr. Jelili Isiaka and Mr. Bamidele Isaac on behalf of the concerned youth of Sasa, Alhaji Haruna Mai-Yatsin Katsina, installed in 1979/1980 as the Sarkin Hausawa of Sasa, unlawfully paraded himself as “Sarkin Sasa” and exerted undue control over Sasa community and its market, therefore the appointment of the biological son of the late Alhaji Haruna as the new “Sarkin Sasa” is a deliberate attempt to institutionalize Hausa-Fulani hegemony in Sasa.

“In the letter, made public by The Yoruba Times, Sasa is said to have been formed following the displacement of 33 Ibadan villages due to the construction of the International Institute for Tropical Agriculture (IITA) in 1977. The Sasa market was established during the same period, and the role of Hausa settlers was initially limited to trade. However, Alhaji Haruna Mai-Yatsin Katsina wrongfully expanded his influence, claiming rulership over the land, with no regard for the traditional structure of the Baales installed by the Olubadan-in-Council. We recall the order given by past Olubadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji in 2021, that Alhaji Haruna under whatever title is under the Baale of Sasa, Chief Amusa Akinade Ajani.

“TYF takes a stand with the concerned youths of Sasa. We urge the Olubadan, Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakukehin, to stop the attempt to establish a dynasty in Sasa by abolishing the “Sarkin Sasa” title as it has no legal or historical basis. We call on the Oyo State Government to take decisive action in ensuring that only legally recognized traditional leadership structures are permitted within Ibadan.

“We suggest a renaming of Sasa (Structural Adjustment Settlement Area) to “Abuledoja” reflecting the culture of Sasa, or “Fijabi” in honour of the first Baale of Sasa”.