Abia Govt endorses Ekponibro Festival, aims to boost economy through cultural tourism

Gov Alex Otti of Abia State.

By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA – The Abia State Government has officially endorsed the Ekponibro Festival celebrated by Atani Abam Community, pledging to elevate the annual cultural event to global prominence.

The government also reaffirmed its commitment to creating thousands of new jobs and boosting the state’s economy through cultural tourism.

Speaking during the endorsement, the Commissioner for Art, Culture, and Creative Economy, Mr. Matthew Ekwuribe, emphasized that the current administration is working tirelessly to position Abia State as a top tourist destination.

“This government is committed to preserving our cultural heritage. By endorsing the Ekponibro Festival, we aim to grow our economy, create jobs, and enhance cultural tourism,” Ekwuribe stated.

He praised the people of Atani Abam for reviving the ancient festival and assured them of government support and collaboration to ensure its success.

At a press conference, Hon. Jones Ike, General Manager of Abia Newspapers (The Ambassador) and a member of the organizing committee, highlighted the historical significance of the festival.

He explained that Ekponibro, also called Ugbo Nmirioma (Boat of the Good River) in Igbo, was originally borrowed from the Ibibio ethnic group by Abam forefathers engaged in coastal trade.

“Before the advent of roads and motor vehicles, inter-communal trade was conducted via rivers. The Igu River served as a major transport route for trade between Igbo merchants, the Efiks, the Ibibios, and European traders,” Ike recounted.

He added that the festival, currently being revived through the efforts of Chief James Chijioke (Ike Abam) and the Unubiko Foundation, celebrates the entrepreneurial spirit of the Old Bende people of Abia North.

The festival marks the end of the trading season, during which merchants would return home, showcase their wealth, and celebrate their survival amid hostile encounters with pirates, dangerous sea animals, and rough weather conditions.

Chairman of the Organizing Committee, Chief Kalu Olaka, said the state government’s endorsement has given the festival the credibility and momentum needed to attract local and international tourists.

He revealed that the event, scheduled for April 19 in Atani Abam, will feature cultural troupes and masquerades from across Abia North, with dignitaries, government officials, and foreign diplomats expected to attend.

Olaka further disclosed that posthumous awards would be presented to renowned coastal merchants from the region, including two surviving traders.

Addressing concerns about the perceived fetish nature of African cultural festivals, Hon. Ike dismissed such claims as ignorance.

“Ekponibro Festival is not fetish. In fact, it was the merchants from this region who first interacted with European missionaries and introduced Christianity to our community,” he stated.

Similarly, Commissioner Ekwuribe lamented the gradual erosion of Igbo cultural heritage, urging people to embrace and celebrate their traditions.

“Our culture is our intangible heritage. There is nothing diabolic about masquerades or cultural festivals—unless people introduce negativity into them. Father Christmas is not our culture, but masquerades are,” he emphasized.

Ben Ogbuzu, a member of the organizing committee, highlighted the festival’s impact on young people, noting that it serves as an inspiration for hard work, resilience, and excellence.

“This festival teaches our youths to strive for success through ingenuity and determination, just like our forefathers who ventured into the seas for trade,” Ogbuzu said.

With the Abia State Government’s full backing, the Ekponibro Festival is poised to strengthen cultural identity, boost economic development, and position Abia as a leading hub for cultural tourism in Nigeria.