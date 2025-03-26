Abia APC to sanction members engaging in anti-party activities

APC flags

By Steve Oko

As political re-engineering and behind-the-scene talks gradually begin ahead of the 2027 polls, the Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has warned its members against engaging in anti-party activities.

The warning follows speculation that some party faithful are planning to support opposing parties in the 2027 general elections.

APC Chairman in the state, Dr Kingsley Ononogbu, who gave the warning in Umuahia, said the party leadership would not hesitate to discipline any member working at a cross purpose with the leaders.

Dr Ononogbu, who boasted that the APC would take over Abia in 2027, warned that “any member or stakeholder found guilty of secretly or openly supporting another political party will face disciplinary actions according to the party’s constitution.”

He said that the party would set up a committee to investigate allegations of anti-party activities leveled against some of its members.

The APC boss added that a separate monitoring team will also ensure party members remain committed to the party’s goals.

He solicited the continued support of the party faithful and urged them to recruit new members to grow the party.

Vanguard News