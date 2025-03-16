A/Ibom CJ releases nursing mother, mentally deranged man, 53 others from prison

By Ayoyinka Jegede

In a significant move to decongest Correctional Centers, the Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom State, Honourable Justice Ekaette Fabian Obot, has released 55 inmates in the Four Correctional Centers of Ikot Abasi, Eket, Ikot-Ekpene and Uyo.

Part of those released were a nursing mother who gave birth in custody and a mentally deranged person.

Obot ordered the welfare unit of the Correctional Centre to trace the family of the mad man, Daniel Bassey Ukpong, so that he would be handed over to them for proper medical treatment.

Out of the 54 freed inmates, 18 were released on health grounds which ranged from leprosy to tuberculosis, kidney failure and HIV/AIDs.

The jail delivery exercise, held for three days, was aimed to decongest Correctional Centers and offer a second chance to deserving inmates who have demonstrated signs of rehabilitation while in custody.

The Chief Judge meticulously reviewed each case file of the inmates during the special sessions, observing that most of them had committed minor offences and spent more time in custody than the required sentence if found guilty of the crimes.

She hence granted clemency to individuals whose trials were stalled or who had been held longer than their prospective sentences.

Obot also released some on compassionate grounds while others were released due to lack of diligent prosecution.His Lordship also released inmates with missing case files and others based on their progress, remorse, and dedication to self-improvement.

The Chief Judge lamented the number of missing case files while the accused remained in custody.

She charged prosecutors on the need to ensure that no one is denied justice and not infringe on their fundamental human rights.

She likewise urged the inmates set free to be of good behaviour and avoid anything that would bring them back to the correctional service.

In their remarks, the Officers-in-Charge welcomed His Lordship at their facilities and expressed appreciation for the visit and decision to release the inmates. They acknowledged the positive impact this action will have on the correctional system and highlighted the challenges they encounter in facility management.