9 children still missing after attack on Akwa Ibom community —Youths

By Chioma Onuegbu

Uyo—Nine children are still missing in Ndito Eka Iba village, Ibeno Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State after the attack on the community on 2024 Christmas eve by their neighbouring Esit-Eket and Eket LGA over lingering boundary issue.

The youths of the areas and some parents disclosed this to newsmen.

The Youths’ President of the community, Mr Ukot Robert, said some parents have even concluded that their children have been killed during the attack since they could not be found since December.

Robert also disclosed that recently, residents of Ndito Eka Iba, were privileged to know that their attackers were still ambushing and maiming their people along the coastal axis of the community.

He said the youths have recently apprehended and handed over five persons to the police, who came to destroy some properties in Ndito Eka Iba after the December 24, 2024, attack.

He said: “Some parents have been looking for their children after the incident, but to no avail. The children got missing during the attack in Ndito Eka Iba on the eve of 2024 Christmas.

“For people to miss from that December 2024 till now means that they may have been killed. The community had set up a search party to continue looking for them, while the incident has been reported to the Police for investigation.”

The youth leader lamented how their neighbouring Eket and Esit Eket LGAs have continued to unleash mayhem on them following Ibeno’s refusal to cede these communities to them under remapping of Akwa Ibom.

He listed names of some of the missing children to include Emmanuel Udoeka (11), Happiness John (8), Ikotiye Okon (6), Thompson John (3), Friday Moses (4), John Mfon (9), Gabriel Akpan (8), Susana Peter (7) and Ubong Benselem (14).

He regretted that the crisis between them and their neighbouring LGAs was triggered when the issue of remapping the state during the immediate past administration which they and other oil producing communities in the state had strongly kicked against.

Also speaking, the Ijaw Youth Chairman in Ibeno LGA, Emmanuel Opolo warned that, their attackers should stop pushing Ibeno to retaliate, noting that they have been attacked four times between February 2024 to February 2025.