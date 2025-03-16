76 Oil Wells: Let’s keep praying to God – Gov Eno

Gov Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom

By Egufe Yafuborghi & Chioma Onuegbu

UYO – Amid growing concerns over renewed efforts by the Cross River State Government to reclaim the 76 oil wells ceded to Akwa Ibom in 2012, Governor Umo Eno has urged the people to keep praying and trusting in God.

Speaking during the March edition of the Government House Monthly Prayer Service on Saturday, Eno reassured the people that the matter had been taken to the Supreme Court twice, with both rulings favoring Akwa Ibom State. However, he emphasized the need for continued prayer.

“About the oil wells, let’s keep praying to God. Let’s keep trusting Him. Keep praying for the success of our President, that God will continue to grant him the wisdom to do the right thing,” Eno said.

“Let’s take it easy and go to God. He has never lost a battle, and I know He won’t start with Akwa Ibom. What God has given to us belongs to us. These are our fundamental beliefs.”

The Supreme Court, in its 2012 judgment, ruled that Cross River State lost its status as a littoral state following the cession of the Bakassi Peninsula to Cameroon in 2008, making it ineligible to claim offshore oil wells.

During the service, Governor Eno also reiterated his call for Akwa Ibom people to respect their leaders and avoid engaging in issues they do not fully understand, as doing so could be detrimental to both individuals and the state.

“Let us respect our leaders, and we must not kill our prophets. We should encourage those God has raised to lead us and give them the respect they deserve after they have served us,” he advised.

In his homily, the Presiding Pastor of Beautiful Gate Family Church, Eket, Pastor Dr. Bolaji AdeIsrael, preached on the topic “The Battle Belongs to the Lord.” He emphasized that life is full of battles and urged believers to stand firm on God’s promises and not give up.