64 women, 36 children among 140 Nigerians repatriated from Sudan

A migrant waves goodbye before leaving Sudan with the support of IOM. Photo credit: IOM

A total of 140 Nigerians stranded in Sudan for months have been safely repatriated with the support of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) under its Voluntary Humanitarian Return (VHR) programme.

Among the returnees were 64 women, 36 children, and four infants under 12 months old, as well as migrants with health conditions. The chartered flight, the first since the crisis in Sudan began, landed at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport on February 27, where Nigerian government officials welcomed the returnees.

Following their arrival, the migrants received post-arrival assistance, including counselling, medical attention, mental health and psychosocial support, and transportation to their final destinations. IOM also pledged to provide additional reintegration support based on individual needs.

Bashir, one of the returnees, shared his experience: “After the war, we found ourselves out in the open with no accommodation and no food. Things kept getting tougher, and the problem was that there was no hope because the war kept going on. We are grateful to be back home.”

Since the conflict in Sudan erupted in 2023, over 12 million people have been displaced, including migrants who lost homes, documents, and belongings.

Mohamed Refaat, IOM Sudan Chief of Mission, stated: “Migrants who have transited through or are living in Sudan since the conflict began have found themselves stranded as the humanitarian situation deteriorates. For many, Voluntary Humanitarian Return remains the best option for a safe journey home.”

The VHR flight was coordinated by Nigerian and Sudanese authorities, including the Nigerian Embassy in Sudan, the Sudanese Ministry of Interior, and the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons in Nigeria.

Ms. Paola Pace, Chief of Mission a.i. for IOM Nigeria, emphasized the importance of collaboration: “We are happy to see the positive results of partnerships and cooperation in saving lives. IOM remains committed and will continue to work tirelessly to extend support to all migrants and ensure no one is left behind.”

The initiative was made possible with the support of the European Union through the Migrant Protection, Return and Reintegration Programme for Sub-Saharan Africa.