5,029 civil servants abscond screening in Yobe – Official

No fewer than 5,029 civil servants out of 32,140 were conspicuously absent at the just concluded screening, meant to ascertain staff strength in Yobe.

Alhaji Bukar Kilo, the Committee Chairman, made this known while presenting the committee’s report to the Head of Civil Service in Damaturu on Tuesday.

Kilo, who also the Permanent Secretary, Public Service Office, said only 27,111 workers participated in the exercise which started in June 2024 and ended in February 28, 2025.

“However, 5,029 staff failed to submit their bio-data forms, raising concerns about the authenticity of our staff records,” he said.

The chairman, however, recommended for a constitution of a Verification Committee by the government in order to address the discrepancy.

Kilo also said the committee to be formed should compel all absentees to present their original credentials, employment records, and salary statements of account for the past six months.

“Failure to comply would result in salary suspension,” he said.

The chairman said such measure would ensure the accuracy of records and verify the authenticity of the staff in the state workforce.

Kilo also suggested the need for a capacity building training for workers in order to improve efficiency in the state civil service.

In his remarks, Alhaji Tonga Betara, the Head of Civil Service, commended the committee members for their dedication and integrity.