5 most expensive golden visas in the World in 2025

Golden visas which accounts for the world’s most expensive visas offer wealthy investors the opportunity to gain residency or citizenship in some of the world’s most desirable countries.

However, these privileges come at a steep price.

Here’s a look at the five most expensive golden visa programs in 2025:

1. Malta – $6.2 Million

Malta tops the list with one of the priciest Golden Visa programs, requiring an investment of $6.2 million (₹54 crore). In return, investors enjoy:

Visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to nearly 190 countries.

Full European Union (EU) citizenship, providing the right to live and work across Europe.

Access to top international schools and universities.

A stable economy with attractive tax incentives.

2. Italy – €250,000 to €2 Million

Italy’s Golden Visa program offers various investment routes, ranging from €250,000 to €2 million, granting:

The right to live, work, and study in Italy.

Visa-free travel within the Schengen Zone.

Access to Italy’s renowned healthcare system.

A pathway to permanent residency and eventual citizenship.

3. United Arab Emirates (UAE) – AED 2 Million

The UAE’s Golden Visa, requiring a minimum investment of AED 2 million (₹4.75 crore), provides:

Residency in any of the seven emirates.

The option to include a spouse and unmarried children without extra fees.

A business-friendly environment with zero personal income tax.

No minimum stay requirement, allowing flexibility for global investors.

4. Greece – €250,000

Greece offers one of the most affordable EU residency-by-investment programs, requiring a minimum real estate investment of €250,000 (₹2.35 crore). Key benefits include:

Visa-free trave l within the Schengen Zone.

within the Schengen Zone. No residency requirement to maintain the visa.

A path to Greek citizenship after seven years.

Access to lucrative real estate investments in Europe.

5. Cyprus – €300,000

With a minimum investment of €300,000 (₹2.82 crore), Cyprus offers a residency-by-investment program featuring:

Residency rights without the obligation to live in Cyprus.

Visa-free access across Europe.

An opportunity to apply for citizenship after several years.

A stable economy with strong investment potential.

