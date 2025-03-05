5 days after suspension, Fubara appears in Port-Harcourt

By Emma Amaize

Suspended Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, made his first public appearance on Sunday, five days after President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency in the state and suspended him from office.

Fubara attended a special prayer, worship, and thanksgiving service at the Salvation Ministries Headquarters in Government Reservation Area (GRA), Port Harcourt. His presence dispelled speculation that he had relocated to another South-South state following the political crisis.

Speaking at the service, Fubara expressed gratitude to God for His love, mercy, and unwavering support amid the ongoing political challenges in the state. He was accompanied by top politicians, elders, and stakeholders from Rivers State.

In a statement, his Press Secretary, Nelson Chukwudi, listed notable figures who attended the service with him, including: Dr. Edison Ehie (Chief of Staff), Senator John Azuta Mbata (Former Senate President Pro-Tempore & President-General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide), Dr. Sam Sam Jaja (Former Deputy National Chairman, PDP), Chief Orits Onyiri, Chief Mike Elechi, Chief David Briggs, Dr. Tamunosisi Gogo-Jaja, Amaopusenibo Fubara Hart, Chief Theodore Georgewill, Hon. Kingston Sylvanus, Hon. Ezebunwo Ichemati (Former Mayor of Port Harcourt), Hon. Israel Abosi (Former Ikwerre Local Government Chairman) and Chief David Omereji (Former Emohua Local Government Chairman).

The thanksgiving service was a deeply spiritual session led by Pastor David Ibiyeomie, who preached on “Living a Blessed Life” (Genesis 1:28). The congregation engaged in soul-lifting songs, scriptural exhortations, and prayers for peace, progress, and prosperity in Rivers State.

A special prayer session was also held for Governor Fubara after the service, reinforcing his faith in divine justice amid the ongoing political crisis.