5 Best Crypto Casinos (No KYC) | Listed Most Legit Bitcoin Gambling Sites With Exclusive Bonuses

Crypto casinos become increasingly popular in recent years as more and more players are seeking ways to gamble using digital currencies. These online crypto casino platforms offer an extensive selection of games, including tables, slot machines, and live dealer games. However, finding the best crypto casinos can be challenging as there are numerous options to choose from.

After surfing the internet and reviewing all the top online Bitcoin casinos that leverage digital currencies, we have curated a list of the best crypto casino brands in the industry. Read along to get more information on these platforms.

Best Crypto Casinos, Exclusive Bonuses & Ratings Added!

CASINOS BONUSES RATINGS JACKBIT ↗️ 30% Rakeback Bonus + No Wagering 100 Free Spins 4.9/5⭐ 7Bit Casino ↗️ Welcome Pack of 325% up to 5.25 BTC + 250 Free Spins 4.8/5⭐ KatsuBet ↗️ Welcome Bonus 325% + 200 Free Spins Up to 5 BTC or $6000 on 4 deposits 4.8/5⭐ MIRAX Casino↗️ Welcome Package 325% up to 5 BTC + 150 Free Spins 4.7/5⭐ Bets.io ↗️ Welcome Package of 100% up to 1 BTC + 100 Free Spins 4.7/5⭐

➡️5 Best Bitcoin & Crypto Casinos Reviewed!

Established in 2022 Licensed by Anjouan eGaming and Curacao eGaming Commission Game Providers Red Tiger Gaming, Push Gaming, RTG, Realistic Games Compatibility Android, iPad, iPhone, Windows, Mac

JACKBIT is a versatile online crypto gambling site that features over 6000 casino games, ranging from excellent live dealers to classic slot machines. The sleek design and easy navigation of JACKBIT, the best crypto casino, have made it an attractive choice for gamblers seeking a seamless gaming experience.

The dedicated sportsbook of JACKBIT online Bitcoin casino allows sports enthusiasts to wager on popular sporting events like tennis, cricket, basketball, and football.

JACKBIT supports numerous digital currencies to facilitate hassle-free transactions. For those who do not like cryptocurrencies, JACKBIT, the best crypto casino, also offers traditional fiat payment methods.

💰Top Cryptocurrencies Supported

Ethereum

Bitcoin

Litecoin

Dogecoin

Ripple

Tether

Solana

Binance Coin

Binance USD

Dash

🎁Bonuses and Promotions

New players at JACKBIT will get two welcome bonuses.

Welcome Bonus

JACKBIT offers 100 free spins (wager-free) and a Rakeback bonus of up to 30%. New players can claim this welcome bonus by making a minimum deposit of $50 and entering the promo code: WELCOME.

If you are a sports betting fan, JACKBIT also offers an exclusive welcome bonus to you. You will be eligible to get a bonus of up to $100 and 10% cashback.

Other Promotions

JACKBIT rewards players with 1000 free spins daily and $10000 weekly

3+1 FreeBet – Get every 4th ticket as a GIFT in sports

Bet Insurance – 10% cashback as a freebet.

Joining JACKBIT’s social media profiles will allow you to claim additional bonus offers.

Established in 2014 Licensed by Curacao eGaming Commission Total Games 10000+ Supported Languages French, Russian, German, English

7Bit is a fresh and modern online Bitcoin casino site, offering a lot of gaming options to choose from. You will find more than 10000 casino games at 7Bit, designed to satisfy different gaming preferences. Its offerings include a wide range of slots, from immersive video slots to classic reels. If you are a table game enthusiast, 7Bit, the best crypto casino, offers popular titles, including blackjack, roulette, poker, and baccarat.

7Bit online Bitcoin casino features a number of payment options, especially catering to crypto players. Gamblers can make deposits and withdrawals using digital currencies.

💰Top Cryptocurrencies Supported

Bitcoin

Dogecoin

Bitcoin Cash

Litecoin

Ethereum

Binance Coin

Ripple

🎁Bonuses and Promotions

Numerous bonus packages are available at 7Bit, designed to enhance the gaming experience of players.

Welcome Bonus – 325% up to 5.25 BTC + 250 free spins.

Make your 1st deposit and get a 100% match of up to 1.5 BTC plus 100 free spins.

Make your 2nd deposit and get 75% match of up to 1.25 BTC plus 100 free spins.

Make your 3rd deposit and get 50% match of up to 1.5 BTC.

Make your 4th deposit and get 100% match of up to 1 BTC plus 50 free spins.

Other Promotions

35 free spins as Pre-Release Offer

50 free spins as a New Game Offer

Up to 20% Weekly Cashback

99 free spins as Weekend Offer

Telegram Offer – 111 free spins

Established in 2020 Licensed by Curacao eGaming Commission Software Providers Buffalo’s Sun 3, Egypt’s Moon, Beast Band, Lady Wolf Moon Fiat Payments EUR, USD, AUD, CAD, NZD, NOK, RUB, PLN, BRL,

With over 7000 casino games, including tables, live dealers, jackpots, and slot machines, KatsuBet, the best crypto casino, has something for everyone. KatsuBet is renowned for its extensive collection of games from the best game providers in the world.

To facilitate a seamless gambling experience, KatsuBet online crypto casino supports a number of payment options, including cryptocurrencies, e-wallets, credit/debit cards, and bank transfers.

💰Top Cryptocurrencies Supported

Bitcoin

Ethereum

Tether

Litecoin

🎁Bonuses and Promotions

You will be surprised when you get to know about the bonus offers available at KatsuBet.

Welcome Bonus – 325% up to 5 BTC + 200 Free Spins up to 5 BTC or $6000 on 4 Deposits.

Make your 1st deposit and claim 100% up to 1.5 BTC.

Make your 2nd deposit and claim 75% up to 1.25 BTC + 100 FS.

Make your 3rd deposit and claim 50% up to 1.25 BTC.

Make your 4th deposit and claim 100% up to 1 BTC.

Enter the bonus code: HIGHROLLER and deposit a minimum amount of 0.0019 BTC, which will allow you to get a 50% welcome highroller bonus of up to 0.029 BTC.

Other Bonus Offers

New Game Bonus: 50 free spins

Birthday Bonus.

25% Monday Reload Bonus of up to 0.0048 BTC and 50 free spins

Wednesday Free Spins of up to 100 free spins

Thursday Loot Boxes of up to 100 free spins

Weekend Bonus.

Daily Cashback of up to 10%.

Tournaments: Cupid Love (2,500 free spins) and Slot Combat (500 free spins + 5,000 KatsuPoints).

VIP Program.

Year Established 2022 Licensed by Curacao eGaming Commission Number of Games 5000+ Payout Time 0 – 5 Days

MIRAX, the best crypto casino, will allow you to play any of the games from the extensive game library, containing over 5000+ games by using cryptocurrencies. Many of the games are from top-tier software providers like Mascot, Pragmatic Play, Play’n GO, and GameBeat.

Cashing out is the most important aspect of an online crypto casino platform. Thankfully, MIRAX online Bitcoin Casino excels in this department. As we mentioned earlier, MIRAX, the best Bitcoin Casino, accepts cryptocurrencies as well as fiat payment methods.

💰Top Cryptocurrencies Supported

Ethereum

Ripple

Bitcoin

Tron

Tether

Litecoin

Dogecoin

Bitcoin Cash

🎁Bonuses and Promotions

Welcome Bonus – 325% up to 5 BTC + 150 free spins or 4000 USD.

Make your 1st deposit and receive a 100% match bonus up to 400 USD + 100 Free Spins.

Make your 2nd deposit and receive a 75% match bonus up to 600 USD + 50 Free Spins.

Make your 3rd deposit and receive a 50% match bonus up to 1000 USD.

Make your 4th deposit and receive a 100% match bonus up to 2000 USD.

Other Bonuses

35 free spins as a pre-release bonus

50 free spins as a new game bonus

0.0048 BTC and 50 free spins as a Monday reload bonus

35 free spins as Wednesday reload bonus

100 free spins as Thursday lootbox bonus

33 weekend free spins

10% Highroller Cashback

#5. Bets.io: Best Crypto Casino With User-Friendly Interface

Established in 2021 Licensed by Curacao eGaming Commission Mobile Compatible Yes Customer Service 24/7 live chat, email

Bets.io has quickly gained significant popularity and positioned itself as the best crypto casino platform in the world. From an extensive game library and comprehensive sportsbook to multiple cryptocurrency options, the platform offers everything you need for online gambling,

💰Top Cryptocurrencies Supported

Bitcoin

Bitcoin Cash

Litecoin

Ethereum

Tether

Dogecoin

Ripple

🎁Bonuses and Promotions

Welcome Bonus

The welcome bonus of Bets.io includes a 100% up to 1 BTC and 100 free spins.

There is a second welcome bonus, rewarding new players a 50% sports welcome bonus of up to 100 USDT and 150% hunting bonus of up to 1,000 USDT.

Other Bonuses

Crashio Game Release – 100% bonus of up to 200 USDT.

Exclusive Solana Bonus – 50% plus 30 free spins up to 3 SOL.

Cashback – Get 10% cashback every day.

Second Deposit Bonus (Sports) – Freebet 33% of up to 50 USDT.

Third Deposit Bonus (Sports) – Freebet 20% of up to 25 USDT.

Second Deposit Bonus (Casino) – 75% of up to 1,000 USDT and 75 free spins.

Third Deposit Bonus (Casino – 50% of up to 500 USDT plus 50 free spins.).

Weekend Reload Bonus – 50% plus 75 free spins up to 10,000 USDT.

Final Verdict On Best Bitcoin & Crypto Casinos 2025

The introduction of cryptocurrencies has revolutionized the online gambling industry. Crypto casinos offer a number of advantages that traditional online casinos cannot match. All the casino sites we have discussed above are the best online crypto casinos for 2025. You can choose any of the site that suits you best.

FAQs

What Is A Crypto Bonus?

Crypto bonuses will be offered in the form of cryptocurrencies and they can be used to play crypto-based games.

Can I Make Deposits Using Fiat At Crypto Casinos?

Yes, most crypto casinos accept deposits using fiat payment options.

Can I Play Live Dealers At A Crypto Casino?

Yes, most crypto casinos offer live dealer games, such as roulette, baccarat, and blackjack.

What Cryptocurrencies Can I Use To Fund My Account?

Common crypto payment options include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Tether, and Ripple.

How To Contact The Customer Service Team At Crypto Casinos?

You can contact the customer service team through live chat, email, or phone.