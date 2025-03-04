48hrs Ultimatum: IYC warns against calls to impeach Gov Fubara

Gov. Fubara

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) has condemned plans to impeach Gov. Siminalayi Fubara and destabilise Rivers, pledging to protect the state interest.

Comrade Prince Sukubo, Chairman of the group’s Eastern Zone, told journalists in Port Harcourt on Tuesday that there were alleged plans to impeach Fubara.

Sukubo stated that the Friday Supreme Court’s rulings had been weaponised by individuals who did not have the best interests of the state at heart.

“We are aware of alarming plans by certain elements to destabilise Rivers State and undermine the mandate given to our elected officials.

“The so-called 48-hour ultimatum issued to Gov. Fubara to re-present the 2025 budget is a calculated attempt to create chaos and potentially impeach the governor.

“Any move to impeach the governor would be an attack on our elected leadership and an affront to the will of the people, who have entrusted governance to an Ijaw man, Fubara,” he stated.

Sukubo warned that any plan to impeach Fubara would be tantamount to stealing the governor’s mandate, which was freely given to him by the electorate.

He emphasised that the people would defend their rights to choose their elected officials, urging detractors to respect the people’s choice.

“We call on President Bola Tinubu and the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, to intervene and stop the ongoing madness that threatens to plunge Rivers State into an avoidable crisis.

“Any instability in Rivers could have severe repercussions, not only for governance in the state but also crude oil production and energy security, both of which are vital to the nation’s economy,” Sukubo said.

The IYC zonal chairman called on all stakeholders to work together to maintain peace and stability by prioritising dialogue and cooperation over conflict.

According to Sukubo, the ambitions of a few individuals should not be allowed to jeopardize the future of the state and its people.

He cautioned that withholding federal allocations from the state would only worsen the hardship faced by workers and hinder further development efforts.

“This will have a detrimental impact on the state’s economy and, by extension, the nation’s economy.

“The Ijaw people will not sit idly and allow the continued political marginalisation of one of our own.

“Therefore, if Rivers State is deprived of its economic rights simply because an individual seeks to monopolise the state’s economy, we will also not hesitate to take action,” Sukubo declared.

The News Agency Of Nigeria recalls that the Supreme Court had on Friday nullified the local government council elections held on Oct. 25 and recognised the legislature led by Martin Amaewhule.

The apex court also directed Fubara to re-present the 2025 Appropriation Bill to the Amaewhule-led Assembly and barred the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from releasing funds to the state until Fubara complied with its directive.