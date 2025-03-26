40 suspended Enigie appeal to Oba of Benin for clemency

Some of the 67 suspended Enigie (Dukes) of the Benin Kingdom have appealed to the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, for clemency and forgiveness.

Their appeal is contained in a statement signed by Victor Etinosa Oguigo of Ugoniyekikpoba Dukedom on Wednesday in Benin.

Oguigo emphasised that it would be “suicidal for one to wrestle with his personal God, whom the Oba represents in our individual lives.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that their suspension on March 7, 2025, was due to alleged anti-palace and rebellious activities against the Oba of Benin.

Oba Ewuare II had approved the suspension of 67 Enigie across seven local government areas in the Benin Kingdom.

The suspension was announced by the Secretary to the Benin Traditional Council, Frank Irabor.

The Edo State Government ratified the suspension by overriding five executive orders issued by former Gov. Godwin Obaseki with a single executive order.

The State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Paul Ohonbamu, the move was aimed at maintaining order and discipline within the state’s traditional institution.

Ohonbamu stated that the actions of the Enigie amounted to a “Cultural Coup d’état” as they attempted to challenge the authority of the Oba of Benin.

However, these 40 Enigie denied any misconduct, reiterating that it would be “suicidal” to go against the Oba, whom they regard as their personal God.

They assured the Oba that they never swore any oath against him or the palace and expressed their willingness to continue fulfilling their duties and obligation.

“We, therefore, appeal most passionately for Your Majesty to show compassion and forgive any or all of our shortcomings.

“As our father, it is often said that ‘the hand used to discipline a child is the same hand that draws him close.

“We categorically state that at no time did any of the Enigie swear an oath not to pay allegiance to Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, CFR, Oba of Benin.”

They therefore pleaded, saying, “Your Majesty, we humbly appeal to you to temper justice with mercy and forgive us all.

"We are prepared and willing to appear before Your Majesty, Omo N'Oba N'Edo, at your invitation."