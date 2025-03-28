34 hospitalised in Sokoto due to heavy metal poisoning

By Musa Ubandawaki

The Sokoto State government has confirmed that 34 people have been hospitalised due to heavy metal poisoning.

The State Commissioner for Health, Hon. Faruku Umar Abubakar, disclosed this while briefing journalists at the State Epidemiological Unit in the state’s capital.

According to the commissioner, the victims are believed to have been involved in illegal mining activities in several communities within the Tureta Local Government Area of the state.

“The 34 victims of this outbreak are currently receiving medical treatment, while the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) and officials from the World Health Organization (WHO) are conducting investigations to determine the extent of exposure to the unidentified metal,” Abubakar explained.

He added, “Samples from the affected individuals have already been taken for further investigation and analysis by the NCDC, WHO, and other supporting partners.”

Governor Ahmed Aliyu has ordered the Ministry of Health to provide palliatives and nutritional supplements to assist the victims of this poisoning.

A similar incident occurred two years ago, where metal contaminants were discovered in the bodies of individuals suspected of engaging in illegal mining in the same local government area.

The metals currently undergoing analysis by the NCDC include lead, uranium, zinc, and other elements. Abubakar also mentioned that similar incidents had been reported in the state’s other local government areas, including Isa.

In light of the situation, the State Ministry of Health has issued a directive that all cases of metal poisoning should be reported immediately to the nearest general hospital for prompt intervention.

The investigation continues as officials work to identify the exact source of the contamination and prevent further outbreaks in the state.

Vanguard News