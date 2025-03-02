2Face’s new love, Natasha Osawaru adds ‘Idibia’ to name on IG

Edo State lawmaker, Natasha Osawaru, has updated her Instagram bio to reflect the surname of her fiancé, singer Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Face.

A review by Vanguard on Sunday confirmed that her bio now displays, “Honourable Natasha IDIBIA.”

In February, 2Baba’s proposal to Natasha gained widespread attention, marking his separation from his wife, Annie.

Since then, the singer and the lawmaker have been spotted together in public on multiple occasions, including shopping outings and social engagements.

The update to Natasha’s Instagram bio comes shortly after Annie Idibia, 2Baba’s estranged wife, posted on Instagram using her full maiden name, Annie Uwana Macaulay, omitting ‘Idibia.’

In her first post in nearly two months following the confirmation of her split from the singer, Annie expressed gratitude to her supporters, signing off with her birth name.

She wrote, “To My family, to my friends who came through for me, the support system I have now, all my amazing family HERE and all over the world. God Bless you for the outpouring of love. I appreciate every single one of you and I do not take any of it for granted, may the universe continue to be in your favor. God Bless You All. Lots of LOVE. Annie Uwana Macaulay.”

