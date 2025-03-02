2Baba goes shopping again with new lover Natasha Osawaru

Singer 2Baba, born Innocent Idibia, has been spotted shopping at a boutique alongside his new lover, Natasha Osawaru, a member of Edo State House of Assembly.

A now-viral circulating on Tuesday captured 2Baba and Osawaru visiting Vodi’s store, where they were warmly received by the renowned fashion designer and entrepreneur Oluwaseyi Adekunle, popularly known as Seyi Vodi.

In the video, Osawaru said, “Came shopping. Wearing this to parliament on Monday.”

In February, 2Baba accompanied Osawaru to a hair store. There were concerns by the ‘African Queen’ singer’s family concerning his whereabouts at the time.

His family reportedly filed a petition with the Department of State Services, alleging he had gone missing.

2Baba’s mother, Rose Idibia, also made a public plea to Osawaru, urging her to stay away from her son, especially since his divorce from his estranged wife, Annie Idibia, has yet to be finalised.

“Good evening, Nigerians. My name is Mrs Rose Idibia, and this message is for Ms Natasha Osawaru of Edo State. I’m calling on all mothers in Nigeria to help me beg her to release or free my son (2Baba).

“My son is going through a divorce process, and he’s clearly not in his right senses now. I know my son, this isn’t him. Please, Natasha, the beads you put on his hand and his neck, remove them and free him,” she said.