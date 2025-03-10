2,575 days after abduction: Group renews call for Leah Sharibu’s release

Leah Sharibu

By Olayinka Latona

As the world commemorates International Women’s Day (IWD) 2025 under the theme “For All Women and Girls: Rights. Equality,” the Association of Christian Correspondents of Nigeria (ACCoN) has renewed its call for the release of Leah Sharibu, urging the Federal Government, security agencies, and relevant stakeholders to intensify efforts to secure her freedom.

Leah Sharibu was among the 110 schoolgirls abducted from Dapchi, Yobe State, by Boko Haram terrorists on February 19, 2018. While the other girls were eventually released, Leah remains in captivity, marking 2,575 days since her abduction.

In a statement signed by its president, Adeola Ogunlade, ACCoN expressed deep frustration over the government’s failure to secure Leah’s release, along with thousands of other women and girls still in captivity. The group stressed that Leah’s plight must not be forgotten and that every effort must be made to bring her home safely.

Ogunlade described Leah’s unwavering faith and resilience as a beacon of hope and inspiration, particularly for young girls in Nigeria.

“Leah’s courage in the face of unimaginable adversity remains a source of strength. We cannot afford to let her story fade into silence,” he said.

ACCoN urged the Nigerian public and international community to maintain pressure on the government to take decisive action for Leah’s freedom. Ogunlade further encouraged Nigerians, especially the Christian community, to stay united in prayer and advocacy.

The association reaffirmed its commitment to being a voice for the voiceless, advocating for peace, justice, and security across Nigeria.