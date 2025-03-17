2027: Stakeholders allege Akpabio, others have sold APC to PDP in Akwa Ibom

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Some stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State have accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio, the party’s state chairman, Mr. Stephen Ntukekpo, and the Minister of Petroleum (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, of selling the soul of the party to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in exchange for PDP’s support for Akpabio’s 2027 third-term ambition.

The allegation was made in an open letter to President Bola Tinubu, titled “The Worrisome State of the APC in Akwa Ibom State: A Call for Your Intervention”, jointly signed by Elder Okokon James, Peter Ibanga, and Chief Victor Affiah from the Uyo, Eket, and Ikot Ekpene Senatorial districts, respectively.

A copy of the letter, made available to newsmen on Sunday in Uyo, reads in part:

“We, the founding fathers of the All Progressives Congress in Akwa Ibom State, are compelled to write this open letter to you.

“The state chairman of the party, Mr. Stephen Ntukekpo, and the Minister of Petroleum (Gas), Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, are openly declaring that they were directed by the Senate President to cripple the party in the state, giving the PDP an easy ride to victory in the 2027 polls in exchange for PDP’s support for the Senate President’s third-term ambition.

“We want to assure Mr. President that if urgent action is not taken to revive and strengthen the party in the state, there won’t be party members left to receive you when you visit next year to campaign.

“The soul and spirit of the party in the state have been sold to the PDP-led government, and as a result, party members are gearing up to join an upcoming opposition coalition against your second-term ambition.

“How can party members be mobilized for you when the party itself has been intentionally crippled by the Senate President and his close allies? It is unbelievable that the party is dead in a state that produces the Senate President and the Minister of Petroleum Resources.”

The APC stakeholders described Akpabio’s actions as a betrayal of confidence and treachery against the party, which provided the platform for his Senate Presidency.

“Should members of the party in the state move en masse to the opposition coalition against your second-term ambition, hold the Senate President and the Minister of Petroleum (Gas), Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, responsible,” they asserted.

They further warned that Governor Umo Eno would neither join the APC nor commit to Tinubu’s second-term ambition, stating:

“While Governor Umo Eno and his team are strengthening their party daily, our party leaders are doing nothing to show that APC still exists in the state.”

However, responding on Sunday, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Senate President, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, dismissed the allegations as spurious and mischievous.

“The writers of the letter are non-existent and not known to the party. Their allegations are spurious and mischievous.

“The Senate President has strengthened the party through various appointments he has secured for members. Do you call that working against the party?” Eyiboh said.