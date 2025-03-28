2027: Southern Kaduna youths pass vote of confidence on Katung

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Coalition of Southern Kaduna Youth Groups has passed a vote of confidence on Senator Sunday Marshall Katung, who represents Kaduna South Senatorial District, pledging their continued support for his success in the 2027 elections.

The coalition also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Governor Uba Sani, and Senator Katung for their roles in establishing the Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia, and the Federal Medical Centre, Kafanchan, both in Kaduna State.

Speaking to the media in Kaduna on Friday, the coalition’s coordinator, Luke Augustine Duniya, described the establishment of these institutions as a “dream come true” for the people of Southern Kaduna.

Duniya emphasized that the youth would mobilize votes for President Tinubu, Governor Sani, and Senator Katung in the 2027 elections as a show of appreciation.

“To whom much is given, much is expected. With the establishment of these two institutions, we will mobilize for President Tinubu, Governor Sani, and Senator Katung ahead of the 2027 polls,” he stated.

He further praised Senator Katung for his exceptional leadership, foresight, and dedication to the development of Southern Kaduna. He highlighted the positive impact of the new institutions, which will provide quality education, employment opportunities, and improved healthcare services to the region.

“We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to President Tinubu, Vice President Shettima, Governor Sani, and Senator Katung for their tireless efforts in making this dream a reality,” Duniya said.

He commended Senator Katung’s contributions to education, healthcare, economic empowerment, and agriculture, stating that his leadership has already brought positive growth and development to the region.

The coalition also acknowledged Vice President Shettima’s commitment to Southern Kaduna, referencing his statement that “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has the people of Kaduna and Southern Kaduna at heart.”

In passing a vote of confidence on Senator Katung, the coalition reaffirmed his strong leadership qualities and commitment to regional development.

“We believe that with our support, the Senator will achieve even more for our region. We will not forget his contributions in a hurry. May the mighty hand of God continue to guide our Distinguished Senator, Sunday Marshall Katung, and all our leaders in positions of authority to prioritize our region, regardless of their political affiliations,” Duniya concluded.