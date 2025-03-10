2027: Prophet Odumeje declares presidential ambition

By Nwafor Sunday

Anambra-based cleric, Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, aka Odumeje, has announced his intention to contest Nigeria’s presidency in 2027, emphasizing the need for young, digital-minded leadership over what he described as “old cargoes.”

Odumeje made the declaration during a Sunday sermon, a video of which has since gone viral on social media. However, he did not disclose the political party under which he plans to run.

Criticizing both past and present leaders for their failure to move the country forward, Odumeje argued that their age and lack of vision have hindered progress.

“We need a young leader in this country, and I think I am coming out. We need a digital leader, not old cargoes. Am I sure you hear me? I think I will come out, I will come out for president.”

Expressing confidence in his ability to bring modernization and progress, the controversial cleric added:

“Are you ready for me? Odumeje for president? Because I know what you need. I want to construct a main road called Citadel for you. I want to give you a modern life, a digital life.”

The announcement has sparked a wave of reactions across social media, with his followers expressing excitement, while others question his political credentials.

As the 2027 elections approach, Odumeje’s political ambition is expected to fuel further debate on Nigeria’s leadership landscape.