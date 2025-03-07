2027: PDP collapsing at a fantastic rate – Ganduje

Abdullahi Ganduje and President Bola Tinubu.

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has declared that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is collapsing at an unprecedented rate, as support groups that backed Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 presidential election have defected to the ruling party.

Ganduje made the statement on Thursday while receiving the Coalition of Atiku Support Groups in the 19 Northern States, who formally switched allegiance to the APC in Abuja.

The event, held at the A-Class Event Centre, had in attendance representatives from the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), who pledged their support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid.

Why Atiku’s Supporters Dumped PDP

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, the coalition’s coordinator, Hon. Abubakar Malami, said the move was inspired by President Tinubu’s policies and the leadership of Senator Barau Jibrin, the Deputy President of the Senate.

“Our groups consist of women, youths, students, traders, academics, and farmers from diverse backgrounds,” Malami said.

“In 2023, we mobilized support for Atiku Abubakar, believing he would address the challenges plaguing our region, particularly insecurity and economic hardship. However, under President Tinubu, we have seen significant improvements—especially in security and economic policies—leading to reduced food prices and renewed hope for our people.”

Malami also praised the administration for establishing the North West Development Commission (NWDC) and the North Central Development Commission (NCDC), both of which were spearheaded by Senator Barau to stimulate regional economic growth.

“One of the most impactful initiatives is the Barau Initiative for Agricultural Revolution in the North West (BIARN), which aims to create over 500 young farmer millionaires,” Malami added. “If replicated across the North East and North Central, Nigeria will achieve food security and reduce youth unemployment.”

Welcoming the defectors, Senator Barau Jibrin described their move as a “big catch” for the APC, emphasizing that the party was committed to national transformation.

“This is a big catch for our party,” Barau said. “Mr. President is working tirelessly to turn Nigeria into a land of prosperity, and it’s great that you recognize and support his efforts.”

He assured the new members of equal opportunities within APC, stating:

“In our party, we do not discriminate. Newcomers enjoy the same privileges as long-time members. What matters is your hard work and contributions.”

‘PDP is Crumbling’ – Ganduje

In his remarks, APC National Chairman Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje described the defections as further proof of the PDP’s decline.

“We are formally receiving you today, but after Ramadan, we will host a grand event in Abuja with President Tinubu, the Vice President, the Senate President, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives to celebrate the final collapse of the PDP in Nigeria,” Ganduje said.

He pointed to the PDP’s struggles, including its failure to field a governorship candidate in Anambra State, as evidence of the party’s downfall.

“PDP is collapsing at a fantastic rate, and APC is the greatest beneficiary,” Ganduje stated. “You are joining a party that values progress, the rule of law, internal democracy, and peaceful engagement.”

He also commended Senator Barau Jibrin for playing a key role in attracting defectors, saying:

“He is not only bringing people from Kano but from across Nigeria. He is a true general in this political battle.”

With these defections, APC further consolidates its political base in the North, positioning itself strongly for the 2027 elections.