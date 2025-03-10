2027: No time to waste, Adebayo welcomes El-Rufai to SDP

Adewole Adebayo

By Henry Oduah

Presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in 2023, Adewole Adebayo, has welcomed

former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai to the party.

Taking to X on Monday, Adebayo expressed his excitement, stating that El-Rufai’s entry strengthens the party’s mission to rescue Nigeria from years of poor governance and economic decline.

“On behalf of the teeming members of the @TheSDPNg and patriotic democrats who believe in Nigeria and her promise of inevitable greatness, I heartily welcome my dear brother @elrufai to our party.

“With the hardworking and sagacious Mallam joining our ranks, an avid worker for the people has been enlisted in our forces against poverty and insecurity,” Adebayo wrote.

He underscored the party’s commitment to fulfilling Chapter 2 of Nigeria’s Constitution, which addresses fundamental human rights, social justice and economic development.

Adebayo urged like-minded democrats and nationalists to join the SDP’s movement for national restoration.

“Good politics begets good governance. Let no one sit on the fence any further. There is no time to waste. Join us on the March Again! God bless Nigeria,” he added.