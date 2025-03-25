2026WCQ: Super Eagles get qualification boost as South Africa risk losing 3 points

Nigeria’s chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup may have received a boost following reports that South Africa could face sanctions for fielding an ineligible player during their 2-0 victory over Lesotho.

According to reports, South African midfielder Teboho Mokoena played in the match despite having accumulated two yellow cards earlier in the qualifiers—one against Benin on matchday one and another against Zimbabwe on matchday four.

Under FIFA and CAF regulations, a player who receives two yellow cards in separate matches must serve a one-game suspension.

However, Mokoena featured for 82 minutes in the game against Lesotho, potentially violating this rule.

CAF Yet to Respond as Investigation Looms

The development has cast doubt on South Africa’s adherence to eligibility regulations in the qualifiers.

While the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has yet to issue an official statement, the matter is expected to be investigated. If South Africa is found guilty, they could be stripped of the three points they earned from the match.

How FIFA’s Yellow Card Rules Work

FIFA’s disciplinary code mandates that players who accumulate two yellow cards in separate matches must serve a suspension in the next fixture. Failure to comply renders the player ineligible, and any match they participate in under such conditions could be subject to disciplinary action.

In Mokoena’s case, his prior bookings should have ruled him out against Lesotho. If CAF confirms South Africa’s breach of the rules, they could forfeit the match, handing Lesotho a 3-0 victory by default.

How This Affects Nigeria’s Qualification Race

Losing three points would deal a major blow to South Africa’s standing in Group C, significantly altering the race for World Cup qualification. For Nigeria, this scenario presents a golden opportunity to move ahead in the standings, strengthening the Super Eagles’ chances of securing a spot at the 2026 World Cup in North America.

While an official decision is still pending, Nigerian football fans will be closely watching as CAF reviews the situation.

Vanguard News