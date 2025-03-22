2026 WCQ: Zimbabwe players promised N300m each to beat Nigeria

The Super Eagles’ qualification campaign have taken another twist, as their upcoming opponents, Zimbabwe players, have been promised a $150,000 cash incentive to pull off a shock win against the Cheetahs of Benin and the Super Eagles in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Originally, the Warriors, including their technical crew and support staff, were expected to receive $150,000 from the Zimbabwean government if they defeated Benin on Thursday. The encounter ended 2-2.

Another $150,000 has been earmarked should they stun Nigeria’s Super Eagles in Uyo, a reward that could be seen as both motivation to the Warriors and an insult to the three-time African champions by virtue of its modesty.

Nigeria’s road to the expanded 2026 FIFA World Cup, set to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico has been anything but smooth. The Super Eagles failed to secure a single victory in four qualifiers, sat fifth in Group C behind Rwanda, South Africa, Benin, Lesotho, and Zimbabwe.