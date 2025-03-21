2026 WCQ: Rwanda vs Nigeria: date, time and where to watch

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will return to action later this week as they face Rwanda in a must-win match for their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign.

Nigeria currently sits in fifth place in Group C, having secured just three points from their opening four matches.

With qualification hopes hanging in the balance, the team must turn their fortunes around quickly.

The fixture will also mark the debut of new head coach Eric Chelle, a Franco-Malian tactician appointed earlier this year.

Chelle will be eager to begin his tenure on a strong note, winning over fans and securing the trust of his players.



This clash holds importance for both teams. Rwanda, currently leading Group C with seven points from four games, will be aiming to extend their lead and capitalize on home advantage at the 45,508-capacity Stade Amahoro.

A victory for Rwanda would solidify their position at the top of the table, while a defeat could see them drop down the standings.

Meanwhile, Nigeria desperately needs a win to climb the group rankings and keep their World Cup dreams alive.

Rwanda vs Nigeria: Venue, Time and where to watch



The game is scheduled to take place at the Amahoro Stadium in Rwanda at 5 PM Nigerian time on Friday, 21 March.

Fans who cannot travel to Rwanda can watch the match live on AfroSport TV, NFFTV, or select pay-TV channels in Nigeria.

Vanguard News