2026 WCQ: Rwanda appoints new head coach ahead of Super Eagles clash

The Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) has officially appointed Algerian coach Adel Amrouche as the new head coach of the national team, Amavubi.

The announcement was made on Sunday.

Amrouche steps into the role, succeeding German coach Thorsten Spittler.

The 56-year-old tactician recently led Tanzania at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire.

Amrouche’s coaching experience spans multiple African nations, having previously managed Burundi, Kenya, Libya, and Botswana.

His first assignment with Rwanda will be a crucial test against Nigeria’s Super Eagles in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The match, set for matchday five of the campaign, will take place at Kigali’s Amahoro Stadium on Friday, March 21.

Rwanda currently leads Group C with seven points.

