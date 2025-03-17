2026 WCQ: Osimhen, Onyemaechi among early birds in Super Eagles camp

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have begun preparations for their decisive 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe, with six players already in camp.

Early arrivals include Victor Osimhen, Bruno Onyemaechi, Papa Mustapha, goalkeepers Kayode Bankole and Amas Obasogie, and striker Tolu Arokodare.

More players from the 23-man squad are expected soon.

With Nigeria winless in four matches and sitting fifth in the group, head coach Éric Chelle faces mounting pressure.

The team will face Rwanda in Kigali on March 21 before hosting Zimbabwe in Uyo on March 25.

