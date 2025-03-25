2026 WCQ: Nigeria vs Zimbabwe – date, time, where to watch

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are gearing up for a crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against the Warriors of Zimbabwe.

Both teams are in dire need of three points to boost their chances of securing a ticket to the global tournament.

Super Eagles Looking to Build on Momentum

Nigeria heads into the fixture on the back of a strong 2-0 away victory against Rwanda, with Victor Osimhen delivering a stellar performance, netting both goals.

The win was a much-needed boost for the Super Eagles, who currently have six points from five matches but still trail behind Rwanda, Benin Republic, and South Africa in the Group C standings.

Zimbabwe’s Struggles in the Qualifiers

The Warriors of Zimbabwe, on the other hand, come into the encounter following a 2-2 draw at home against the Squirrels of Benin Republic.

Despite the result, Zimbabwe remains at the bottom of the table with just three points, trailing Lesotho, who have five.

After their draw with Benin, Zimbabwe traveled to Lagos before making their way to Uyo, where the match will take place.

First-Leg Encounter: A Tough Battle

The first-leg meeting between both sides on November 19, 2023, ended in a 1-1 draw. Zimbabwe took the lead in the 26th minute through a stunning free-kick by Walter Musona, sparking criticism of Nigeria’s then-goalkeeper Francis Uzoho.

The Super Eagles managed to salvage a point after Kelechi Iheanacho converted a penalty.

Now under the guidance of new head coach Eric Chelle, Nigeria will be aiming for an improved performance and a much-needed victory in the second leg.

Match Details: Time and Where to Watch

The highly anticipated match will take place on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

Kickoff is scheduled for 5 PM Nigerian time, with live broadcast available on DSTV and StarTimes.

As the Super Eagles aim to strengthen their qualification hopes, fans will be eager to see if they can secure all three points against the Warriors of Zimbabwe.

