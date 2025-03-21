2026 WCQ: England defeat Albania in Tuchel’s first game as manager

Albania’s goalkeeper #01 Thomas Strakosha punches the ball during the 2026 World Cup Group K qualifier football match between England and Albania, at Wembley stadium in London, on March 21, 2025. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / NOT FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING USE / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE
England manager Thomas Tuchel made a winning start to his reign with a 2-0 victory against Albania in their opening World Cup qualifier on Friday.
Myles Lewis-Skelly netted in the first half at Wembley with the first goal of the Tuchel era before Harry Kane wrapped up the win in the closing stages.
