2026 WCQ: England defeat Albania in Tuchel’s first game as manager

England manager Thomas Tuchel made a winning start to his reign with a 2-0 victory against Albania in their opening World Cup qualifier on Friday.

Myles Lewis-Skelly netted in the first half at Wembley with the first goal of the Tuchel era before Harry Kane wrapped up the win in the closing stages.

