2025 IWD: First Lady celebrates women’s resilience, achievements

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu

The First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, in celebration of the 2025 International Women’s Day (IWD), has honoured women globally for their resilience, hard work, and achievements.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme for 2025 IWD is “For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment.”

In her message commemorating the day, Mrs Tinubu encouraged women to cherish and support one another.

“Today, on International Women’s Day, we celebrate the strength, resilience, and achievements of all women and girls across Nigeria and the world.

“The theme for this year serves as a powerful reminder of the need to reaffirm our commitment to building a society where every woman and girl can thrive, free from discrimination and limitations.

“I believe it is time for women to make this happen. Let us all endeavour to lift each other up, one woman at a time,” she said. (NAN