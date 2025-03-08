200m Business Support : Jolomi hails Kestin Pondi’s initiative 

Jolomi Jolomi Kelvin, Pointman of the Anti-Oil Theft Awareness Campaign, has praised High Chief Kestin Pondi, Managing Director of Tantita Security Services Nig Ltd, for his 200 million naira business support for entrepreneurs.

Describing the initiative as a “hope for the common man,” Jolomi noted that it takes a man with a heart of gold to empower youths with such a significant amount of money, especially since he is not a government representative.

Jolomi commended Kestin Pondi for reducing the rate of unemployment through the 200 million naira business support.

Jolomi who witnessed entrepreneurs expressing gratitude during the ceremony said he is excited about the huge amount of money involved.

Jolomi further stated that Kestin Pondi’s initiative is worth emulating and commending.

He pledged to continue supporting and encouraging him, praying for God to grant him more strength to affect more lives.