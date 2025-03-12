’12 years with my best partner feels like yesterday’ – Prophet Sam Ojo celebrates 12th Wedding Anniversary

By Idowu Bankole

Fiery popular Nigerian international Prophet and Supreme spiritual leader of the Freedom Apostolic Revival International Ministry, FARIM, Prophet Samuel Adebayo Ojo, popularly called Baba Authority has joyfully marked his 12th wedding anniversary, describing the journey with his beloved wife as nothing short of a divine blessing with a best partner.

Prophet Sam Ojo shared a heartfelt tribute to his wife, expressing deep gratitude for the love, support, and companionship they have built over the years on the Ministry’s official Facebook handle monitored by journalists.

“Twelve years gone, yet it feels just like yesterday. Walking this journey with my best partner has been an incredible blessing. God has been faithful, and I am grateful for a wife who embodies love, strength, and grace.”

Alongside his touching message, Prophet Ojo shared beautiful anniversary photos, radiating joy and love. The couple’s strong bond and unwavering commitment have inspired many, both within their ministry and beyond.

A Love Story Rooted in Faith

Prophet Sam Ojo, known for his dynamic ministry and prophetic teachings, has often spoken about the importance of a strong, faith-driven marriage. Over the years, he and his wife have exemplified love, unity, and spiritual partnership, standing as a beacon of hope for many couples.

At a recent Men’s programme at Ori-Oke Ogo in Asejire Ibadan, Prophet Sam Ojo told the gathering how his wife contributed immensely to his financial and ministerial growth through generous almsgiving which in turn has resulted in manifold blessings in their union.

As news of their anniversary spread, friends, family, and well-wishers flooded social media with congratulatory messages, celebrating the couple’s enduring love and praying for more years of happiness and success.

A Testament to God’s Grace

With 12 years behind them and a lifetime ahead, Prophet Ojo and his wife continue to walk in love, faith, and divine purpose. Their anniversary serves as a beautiful reminder that with God at the centre, marriage can be a lifelong journey of joy and fulfilment.