10,000 Labour Party members defect to ADC in Kaduna

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

In Kaduna State, no fewer than 10,000 Labour Party (LP) members decamped to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

A former Finance Director to late Hon. Ekene Abubakar Adams, who represented Kaduna South in the House of Representatives, Alexander Igoji Adanu, led the 10,000 decampees to ADC at a colourful ceremony in Kaduna.

Igoji who also aspired to succeed late Ekene in the House of Representatives, said a leadership crisis in the Labour Party,was among the factors that made them to leave the LP.

He said they would like to continue with the good works of late Ekene, adding “we are joining the ADC because of its commitment to women and youths’ empowerment and the numerous programmes that directly benefit the youth.”

He said due to the internal crisis in the LP, they had no choice but to look for the ADC where peace and development were assured.

“LP has been in different court cases with leadership tussles that led to a decrease in a number of people in the party activities. We want a new party focusing on youth development. ADC is into youth empowerment. Our decision to join ADC is a reflection of our shared desire for a better Nigeria, where transparency, accountability, and good governance reign supreme.”

“We have a vision to empower women and youth and to bring human capital development to Chikun/Kajuru federal constituency. Ekene started it and we worked as a team, we want to ensure that we finish what Ekene started.”

“As we embark on this new journey together, let us remember that our collective goal is to build a Nigeria that works for all its citizens. A Nigeria where every individual has access to quality education, healthcare, and economic opportunities,” he said.

The Chairman of the ADC in Kaduna State, Hon. Ahmed Tijjani Mustapha, said their decision to join his party was a testament that ADC will take over Kaduna and Nigeria in 2027.

He said from Kaduna to Abuja up to Port Harcourt, people were trooping into the ADC ahead of the 2027 election.

“Your presence here today marks a significant milestone in our journey towards creating positive democratic change in our great state and our dear nation,” he said.

Hon. Alexander Igoji Adanu, who secured the ADC candidature for the 2025 by-election for the Chikun/Kajuru constituency in the House of Representatives, was officially given the party’s flag and other insignia, by Hon.Tijjani Mustapha assisted by National Officers of the party.

The women leader of LP, Dorothy Tankura and other chieftains of the LP,who crossed over to the ADC,spoke glowingly about the ADC and expressed willingness and determination to work for the success of the party in 2027.