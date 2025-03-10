10 least populated countries in Africa

ouidah, benin.

Here are ten countries in Africa that are least populated

By Benice Nnakife

With more than a billion inhabitants, a broad range of civilizations, and dynamic landscapes, Africa is the second-largest continent.

A few African nations stand out for having much smaller populations, even though many of them have sizable populations.

Despite having a small population, these locations are rich in natural beauty and history.

Here are ten countries in Africa with the least population, per World Population Review.

1. Seychelles – Population: 108,263 (Global Rank: 197th)

Seychelles holds the title as the least populated African country. Despite its small population, the island nation is globally recognized for its stunning beaches, vibrant coral reefs, and rich biodiversity. While its size fosters a close-knit community, it also presents economic challenges, making tourism and fisheries crucial to national growth.

2. São Tomé and Príncipe – Population: 235,137 (Global Rank: 187th)

Located in the Gulf of Guinea, São Tomé and Príncipe is a small island nation with a deep colonial history. The country’s low population contributes to a laid-back lifestyle, with agriculture—especially cocoa production—serving as its economic backbone. Balancing development with environmental conservation remains a key priority.

3. Western Sahara – Population: 593,408 (Global Rank: 172nd)

Western Sahara, a disputed territory in North Africa, has one of the continent’s lowest populations. The challenging desert environment and a nomadic way of life shape its demographic trends. Political stability remains essential for unlocking the region’s economic potential and improving living conditions.

4. Cape Verde – Population: 601,973 (Global Rank: 171st)

An island nation off Africa’s northwest coast, Cape Verde faces challenges related to limited resources and climate change vulnerability. While its small population fosters strong community ties, economic diversification and sustainable policies are vital for long-term stability and growth.

5. Comoros – Population: 861,384 (Global Rank: 163rd)

Situated in the Indian Ocean, Comoros grapples with economic hurdles such as over-reliance on agriculture and exposure to natural disasters. With a modest population, investments in education, healthcare, and economic reform are crucial to achieving sustainable development.

6. Djibouti – Population: 1,146,108 (Global Rank: 160th)

Despite its small population, Djibouti holds significant geopolitical importance due to its strategic location at the crossroads of Africa and the Middle East. The country has seen infrastructure growth, particularly in ports and military bases, but ensuring social development alongside economic progress remains a challenge.

7. Eswatini – Population: 1,217,098 (Global Rank: 159th)

Formerly known as Swaziland, Eswatini is a landlocked kingdom with a modest population. The nation faces issues like economic disparity and high unemployment. Strengthening sectors such as healthcare, education, and industry diversification is key to sustainable development.

8. Mauritius – Population: 1,301,978 (Global Rank: 157th)

Mauritius stands out as one of Africa’s most economically successful nations despite its small population. Its prosperity stems from economic diversification, strong governance, and a focus on education and innovation.

9. Equatorial Guinea – Population: 1,738,819 (Global Rank: 152nd)

Despite its vast oil wealth, Equatorial Guinea has a relatively small population. The nation faces challenges in equitable resource distribution, social development, and bridging economic disparities. Effective governance is critical to ensuring long-term prosperity.

10. Guinea-Bissau – Population: 2,178,487 (Global Rank: 148th)

Guinea-Bissau, with its diverse ethnic groups and colonial legacy, continues to struggle with political instability and economic hardship. However, its small population provides an opportunity for focused development strategies aimed at improving governance, infrastructure, and poverty alleviation.

Vanguard News