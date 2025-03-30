₦70,000 wage not to hoodwink Zamfara workers – Ex-Gov’s Aide

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Zamfara State Rescue Movement (ZSRM) has dismissed claims by a faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that Governor Dauda Lawal’s implementation of the ₦70,000 minimum wage is a deceptive move to win over civil servants.

The pro-democracy group insists that the wage increase is a genuine commitment to improving workers’ welfare and governance in the state.

In a statement on Sunday, ZSRM coordinator, Hon. Lawal Usman Idris, a former senior special assistant to the immediate past governor, rejected suggestions that the wage implementation was driven by political expediency.

“It is on record that Dr. Dauda Lawal is the first governor in Zamfara State to implement a national minimum wage of ₦70,000 monthly, at a time when most state governments opposed it as untenable.”

“However, to suggest that the governor’s commitment to implementing the minimum wage is a ‘deceit’ aimed at gaining workers’ support misrepresents the administration’s efforts to improve governance and economic stability in Zamfara State.”

“The APC was right to acknowledge that Dr. Dauda Lawal is an action-oriented governor, a compassionate leader determined to fulfill his campaign promises to the people of Zamfara State.”

Idris emphasized that while freedom of expression is a fundamental right, spreading misleading narratives about government policies could create unnecessary tension and hinder progress.

“This is what democracy and good governance are about—improving people’s well-being and restoring the lost glory of the state.”

He urged Governor Dauda Lawal to remain focused on delivering the dividends of democracy, assuring that Zamfara citizens would assess his performance based on his leadership and policies.