Zamfara, Ebonyi, Kaduna, Niger Govs honoured as Democracy Heroes Award

Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, his Ebonyi and Kaduna counterparts, Francis Nwifuru and Uba Sani respectively have been honoured at the just concluded Democracy Heroes Award Africa which held in Abuja.

Also recognized at the award ceremony include, Governor of Niger State, Umar Mohammed Bago, former Senate President, Sen. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, member representing Ikeja federal constituency of Lagos State in the House, Rt. Hon. James Faleke, member representing Bichi Federal constituency, Hon. Abubakar Kabir Abubakar Bichi,

Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos, the national chairman Accord Party, Prof. Chris Imumolen, the Executive Secretary National Lottery Commission, Tosin Adeoju and host of others.

It was part of events to mark the country’s 64th Independence Anniversary.

The award also recognizes entrepreneurs, business and entertainers whose contributions have helped in entrenching stability through job creation, youth empowerment and poverty alleviation measures.

Democracy Hero’s Award is hosted by Face of Democracy Nigeria (FDN)

Speaking shortly after receiving his award, representatives of Gov. Dauda Lawal, said it is worth celebrating that democracy is getting gradually institutionalized.

He expressed hope that years to come will usher in multiple indices of growth both for democracy and good governance.

The Project Director FDN, Olufunsho Ajagbonna aka Fajag while expressing satisfaction with the success of the award programme said such recognition is meant to encourage those who are making significant contributions towards good governance and nation-building.

He congratulated the award winners and encouraged them to continue placing their names on national history by their meaningful contributions towards national development.

The event hosted by Bigmo of Wazobia FM and Dorkong featured electrifying performances from cultural troupes.