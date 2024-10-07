World Teachers’ Day: Enugu Council rewards 28 teachers, lauds Mbah’s Smart School Initiative

… Says teachers’ rewards must start on earth

The Chairman of Isi-Uzo Local Government Area, LGA, Hon. Obiora Obeagu, has honoured a total of 28 diligent teachers, head teachers and school principals with awards of excellence, assuring them of the government’s determination to prioritise teachers’ welfare as they take education to a higher level.

Hon. Obeagu also commended the Smart Schools initiative of the Governor Peter Mbah Administration in the 260 electoral wards of the state, describing them as the surest path to a prosperous and crime-free future for Isi-Uzo and the rest of the state.

The Council Chairman presented the awards during the 2024 World Teachers’ Day celebration at the Isi-Uzo Local Government secretariat, Ikem, where teachers from all the primary and post-primary schools within the LGA converged to commemorate the day set aside by the United Nations to celebrate the contributions of teachers to the society.

In an address, Hon. Obeagu, represented by a former Secretary, Isi-Uzo LGA, Barr. Azubuike Odo, as he was attending a retreat for Council Chairmen organised by the state government, highlighted the roles and impacts of teachers in nation-building and the need to celebrate them.

“It is incumbent on us to celebrate our revered teachers and appreciate them for the unquantifiable and remarkable roles they play in our society. There are many professions, but non exhibits nobility more than the teaching profession because it is the pivot upon which other professions revolve.

“It is also an occasion to appreciate our governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, for prioritising education. When people talk about Supreme Court judgement on local government financial autonomy, I laugh because as a second term chairman, I know that the governor is even bailing out local governments, financially.

“Even though primary education is a local government responsibility, the administration is solely constructing 260 smart schools across the 260 wards. So, the governor is doing 11 Smart Schools in our 11 wards. Where could we have gotten over N11bn to do them?

“These revolutionary school projects will provide free education and world-class learning environment and equipment as well as serve as a connection for the local people to the global village. They will drastically reduce the number of out of school children. It will curb the proliferation of quack private schools that undermine our development and the future of our children.

“He has also been paying wage awards to all the teachers since December 2023. In March this year, he extended minimum wage to primary school teachers after several years of waiting. About three months ago, he approved the release of the sum of N1.9bn for the payment of four-year accumulated teachers leave allowances,” Obeagu stated.

On the teachers’ welfare, Obeagu assured that gone were the days when they said that teachers’ reward is in heaven.

“We shall reward you here, then God will reward you in heaven. Our administration shall work with your leaders to ensure that we improve your welfare packages. We intend to introduce new incentives to help ensure greater performance and competitiveness among the teachers,” he added.

Speaking to newsmen, the wife of the Chairman Isi-Uzo LGA, Mrs. Onyinye Obeagu, who presented the awards, said the awards, which came to the teachers as a surprise, being the first of its kind in Isi-Uzo, was to encourage and get them more dedicated to their work because they now know that they are not only being watched, but will also be rewarded.

In an opening address earlier, The Education Secretary, Isi-Uzo Local Government Lady Rachael Odo, commended the Council Chairman for introducing the awards and called on the teachers to also raise their game.

“As we celebrate teachers today, remember to be constantly updated in knowledge, ensure you carry out your civic duties, and remain healthy by practicing sports and other curricular activities,” she advised.

Some of the awardees such as a class teacher, Uzoma Nnachi from Central School, Umuaram, and Casmia Ugwu from Community Secondary School, Mbu, said they never knew anybody was watching them or that they would ever be celebrated because the awards were the first of its kind in Isi-Uzo.

In attendance were the guest speaker, Mrs. Joy Ogbu; former Assistant General-Secretary, Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Paul Ugwuagbo; and former executives of Isi-Uzo Council, while the high point of the event was the march past by some of the teachers.