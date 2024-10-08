World Bank, AfDB chiefs, others for firm’s 4th international rating webinar

By Rachael Alebiosu



WORLD Bank Lead Economist for Nigeria, Mr. Alex Sienaert; Private Sector, African Development Bank (AfDB), Mr. Peter Onyango; GMD, Metropol Ratings, Kenya, Mr. Sam Omukoko and a host of others are stellar panelists for the DataPro 2024 international rating webinar holding digitally on Thursday, 10th October, 2024 between 2p.m and 4p.m.



A statement by Kehinde Rasheed, Client Services Manager of DataPro said, “The 4th in the Series of Annual Webinars with the theme:”Navigating Economic Uncertainties: The Role of Credit Rating Agencies.” He added that the keynote speaker is Christian Ruehmer, the Co-Founder & CEO, Q-Lana, Kenya and will be aired live on LinkedIn and YouTube channels.



According to Rasheed, “Christian, is one of the most accomplished speakers on the evolving trends and patterns related to Credit Risk Management in the world and as CEO of Q-Lana, a fully digitalised knowledge based open-banking institution spread across Africa and other developing regions of the world. As a globally recognized expert on risk management, investment and treasury, Christian is expected to bring his A-game to enlighten and educate participants at the Webinar,” he said.



“Other A-listed panelists expected at the Webinar,” according to Rasheed, “are: Sam Omukoko, the Group Managing Director of Metropol Ratings in Kenya, Dr. Sonnie Ayere, the Group Managing Director of the DLM Group and Mrs. Kemi Awodein, the Managing Director of Chapel Hill Denman while the moderator of the panel discussion is Prince Oladele Adeoye, the Chief Rating Officer of DataPro Limited.”



Speaking further on the Webinar, Mr. Abimbola Adeseyoju, Founder and Managing Director of DataPro Limited said the event will further afford participants and listeners the opportunity to understand the workings and value proposition of credit rating institutions, especially during difficult economic situations such as the one Nigeria is presently experiencing.



Adeseyoju is particularly elated that the annual event is beginning to yield results internationally in terms of collaboration and cooperation among credit rating agencies within the African continent.



The annual Credit Rating International Webinar is part of DataPro’s commitment to socialising and sensitizing Nigerians on the essence of the industry as a veritable tool of liquidity and financing for SMEs, Corporates and sub-nationals within the economy.



A good will message by Dr. Emomotimi Agama, the Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is expected to be delivered at the Webinar.