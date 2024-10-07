WHOPE announces news Country Directors, other board members

In todays interconnected world, the significance of humanitarian organizations cannot be overstated.

With conflicts, environmental challenges and socio-economic inequalities on the rise, entities like the World Humanitarian Organization for Peace and Equity, WHOPE, play a crucial role in advocating for peace and promoting equity across nations.

On September 30, 2024, WHOPE convened its trustee members for a significant meeting that focused on appointment of new Country Directors and defining strategic goals for the years ahead.

The new appointees as Country Directors include Amb. Yvette Philbert (UK), H.E Prof. Anita Mckaney (USA), Amb. Dr. Virginia Wini Piyayas (The Philippines), Amb. Alexander Richard (Kenya), H.E Amb. Dr. Rejoice W. Foli (Ghana), and Rev. Don Maurizio Bloise (Italy).

Other appointees are Rev. Dr. Max Gerald Guillaum (Santa Domingo), Amb. Luis Herald Rasolondrainy (Madagascar), H.E Amb. Naudia A. London (Guyana), Amb. Dr. Alfred Carolyn Chiaka (Nigeria) National Coordinator, Amb. Dr. Cary Goulston (Sri Lanka), and Amb. Angella Comrie (Jamaica).

The council members also agreed to appoint as WHOPE-Directors, the nominees that have been on six-month probations and those that have been acting in their various given positions and capacities.

These are Amb. Dr. Joyce El (North America), Dr. Ajumand Zaidi (Asia), and Prof. Amb. Jared Akama (Africa).

Others are Amb. Michael Thorney (Australia), Amb. Makakuvu Ali El Bey (South America), Amb. Dr. Leticia Moshwe (Director of Human Resources), Amb. Dr. Adekunle Badmus (Director for Quality and Affordable Education and International Government Bilateral Agreements), Amb. Sarah Ene Unobe Esq (Director of Legal Affairs), Dr. Peter Smith (Co-Chair Advisory Board), and Amb. Dr. Adebiyi Joshua Olaoluwa (Head of Media and Technology).

Amb. Dr. James Mercy Obatunmibi, WHOPE President, also appointed Amb. Yvette Philbert to be the coordinator for all the other Country Directors and instructed her to create a platform for the directors for easier access to information, reports and updates on WHOPE projects. He encouraged them all to work in synergy and professionally in accordance with the aims and objectives of the organization.

The meeting began with a comprehensive analysis of the world’s current humanitarian crises including conflicts in regions such as the Middle East and Africa, climate change impact and the refugee crises in the ongoing war

Impact Assessment

Council members assessed ongoing projects and initiatives, emphasizing both successes and areas of needed development.

They reviewed WHOPE projects which focus on Peace Education, Sustainable Development Goals and Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices, POCACOV that could be expanded to better meet the needs of the communities.

The President reaffirmed his commitment and encourages all other council members to put in their bests for the implementation of the vision of the organizations and the core values. Members discussed more on the necessity for collaborative efforts among governments, NGOs, and local communities to achieve long-term sustainable solutions of WHOPE.

Dr. Obatunmibi said this newly appointed directors will be instrumental in the organization’s effort to combat specific challenges facing different regions, and also to solve the language barriers as many of the country directors will be in charge of regions where they lived or are living, and have in-depth knowledge of the environment.

He added that there is a need for more expertise and professionals to join the board of the organization for professionalism, efficiency and effectiveness.

WHOPE’s diverse council is composed of members with expertise in diplomacy, social justice, environmental policy, human rights and international developments.