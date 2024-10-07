What I’ll do differently if I appear on Big Brother Naija – Portable

By Obiesie Ifechi

Nigerian singer, Portable has expressed disappointment with the current state of Big Brother Naija, stating that the reality TV show has lost its former appeal.

He also stated that if paid N100m to appear on the show, he would bring along ‘cruise’ to the show, implying that his involvement would inject much-needed excitement into the program and improve viewer engagement.

Portable stated this on his Instagram story on Sunday.

“Big Brother no sweet again like before. All these people [housemates] no blow, make them pay me 100m I go use cruise finish them. Dr Zeh.”, he said.

In another Instagram story Portable reposted a post by @mazitundeednut

“So na today BIG BROTHER show finish lol….So who was the winner? Did you watch the show?”, it read.

The Grand Finale of the Big Brother Naija Season 9, ‘No loose guard’ had eight housemates who made it through and Kellyrae emerged as the winner of the BBNaija Season 9

