WEFOUND embark on orphanage visits across 5 Nigerian states

By Esther Onyegbula

In celebration of its founder, Mr. Alan Dale Kruse’s 68th birthday, the Water Empowerment Foundation (WEFOUND), a community outreach organisation, has embarked on a week-long series of orphanage visits across five states in Nigeria.

The initiative, which aims to bring hope and support to children in underserved communities, started on Monday, October 7th, and runs through October 15th.

The event kicked off in Delta State, where organisers and volunteers spent the day engaging with children at the Little Saints Orphanage in Warri through fun and educational activities.

During a media briefing in Lagos, Project Coordinator Obasi John updated the press, saying, “The foundation will extend its reach over the next week to orphanages in Imo, Anambra, Rivers, and Abia states, providing essential supplies such as food, clothing, and educational materials to the children. This orphanage visit program is more than just a birthday celebration; it’s about showing love, care, and support to those who need it most. Our goal is for these children to feel valued and to create lasting, positive memories.”

He added, “On October 9th, the team will visit an orphanage in Imo State, followed by visits to Anambra, Abia and Rivers states on October 10th 13th and 15th, respectively.

Activities in these states will focus on bonding exercises and creative workshops designed to inspire and uplift the children.”

The initiative will conclude on October 15th with a visit to an orphanage in Rivers State, where WEFOUND plans to leave a lasting impact by reinforcing future support and resources for the children.

WEFOUND’s commitment to community engagement continues to shine through this project, ensuring that the organization’s mission to touch lives remains strong.