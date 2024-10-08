We won’t tolerate violence in Imo – State govt tells PDP

Gov Uzodimma

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri – The Imo state government on Tuesday warned the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Imo state chapter, that the government would not tolerate any form of violence in the state.

The government through the State Commissioner for Information, Strategy and Public Orientation, Declan Emelumba, in Owerri, gave this warning while replying to the PDP’s statement on the last local government election in the state.

According to the Commissioner, “Imo State government has raised the alarm over an alleged plot by the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to instigate violence in the state on account of the just concluded local government election.”

It was the view of Emelumba that; “PDP in the State wants to borrow a leaf from the recent violence in Rivers State against newly sworn-in local government chairmen and councillors.

“It was too much of a coincidence that just 24 hours after the Rivers violence, PDP in a statement on Tuesday warned elected local government chairmen in Imo state to steer clear of the council Secretariats in the 27 LGAs. The Commissioner argued that such a warning was ominous and portends danger, and therefore demanded the immediate attention of the security agencies.”

He continued by saying: “While PDP was free to rant and accuse the State of all unimaginable and unsubstantiated financial crimes, the threat of violence was not going to be tolerated. It has been a while since the local government chairmen were sworn in after a successful election and wondered why the PDP was threatening them just 24 hours after the violence in Rivers State.

“If you went through their incoherent and contradictory statement of Tuesday, October 8, 2024, you will come out with the impression that they want to employ self-help in addressing their colossal loss during the local government election. They said their candidates ought to be declared winners and in the same breath, they alleged there was no election.”

However, the government denied “The allegation by the PDP that the elected chairmen were forced to submit resignation letters in case they fail’ to do the bidding of the governor’ He also faulted PDP for claiming that Governor Hope Uzodimma has taken 50 per cent of local government funds to finance the state electricity project, noting that all transactions regarding the project were transparent.”

He also described “PDP as a sore loser that was never prepared for the election, Emelumba urged it to approach the court for whatever remedy it seeks as advised by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He warned them against resorting to any kind of violence against the chairmen and councillors who were democratically elected by their people in their respective local government areas.”