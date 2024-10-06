We need to stop telling women to ‘dress properly’- Queeneth Agbor

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood actress Queeneth Agbor has spoken out about the harsh reality of sexual harassment and the misguided advice often given to women on how to avoid it.

In an interview with Potpourri she discussed the challenges women face in protecting themselves from predators and the urgent need for societal change.

“There is no guaranteed way to avoid being sexually harassed.The only advice I can give young girls is to pray for protection so they never cross paths with sick men. We need to stop telling women to ‘dress properly’ to avoid harassment—that kind of comment gives these idiots more confidence.”

Reflecting on her personal experience after posting a video of an Uber (cab) driver on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos who harassed her, She said “I used to think the saying ‘many are mad but few are roaming’ was just fiction until I experienced it firsthand through the sick comments I received. It’s clear that many people are mentally unwell, though only a few are roaming the streets,” she said.

Agbor also addressed the role of home training in curbing harassment. “Home training plays a huge role. It’s high time parents and guardians pay more attention to the boy child. You can’t focus all your energy on the girl child and forget that the boy needs to be checked too.” She stressed that raising boys to respect others is crucial in preventing harassment and assault, noting that many of the problems arise from improper upbringing”.

Calling for stricter measures, Agbor urged the government to step up and enforce serious punishments for offenders. “The government needs to start serving serious punishments to assaulters, punishments that send shivers down their spines. That way, anyone who thinks of committing such an atrocity will think twice once they remember the consequences they’ll face.”

Nollywood actress, content creator, and model, Monalisa Stephen, has shared a powerful message for women in abusive relationships, urging them to prioritize their self-worth and refuse to settle for less. In an interview with Potpourri, Stephen reflected on her personal experience with an abusive ex-boyfriend and emphasized the importance of walking away from toxic relationships.

“If you’re being abused, don’t stay silent.Know when to walk away. You’re not a tree; you can move, and you deserve better. Always remember that you’re the prize, and if someone doesn’t see that, they’re not meant for you.”

Stephen’s message goes beyond surviving abuse; it’s also a call for women to maintain high standards when choosing romantic partners. “Never date anyone who falls below your standards unless you’re confident they don’t possess low self-esteem or narcissistic traits,” she cautioned. “It’s essential to choose a partner who values and respects you.”

The actress, known for her outspoken advocacy on body positivity, also opened up about the stereotypes she has faced in her career due to her size. “I’ve often been stereotyped, asked to play roles that portray older women despite being younger, or overly sexualized in roles where it wasn’t necessary,” she said. “Some people see plus-sized women as easy targets to exploit, and that’s simply wrong.”

Determined to break these misconceptions, Stephen is committed to showcasing her talents and changing perceptions. “I know I can play any role, so I navigate these challenges by twisting the narrative to showcase my strengths. I ensure my performance shines through, no matter how others perceive me. I’m here to change perceptions and remind myself that Gabacci—me, Monalisa Stephen—will always be fine,” she stated confidently.