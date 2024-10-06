Fubara swears in new Rivers LG chairmen

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has sworn in the newly elected chairmen of the 23 local government areas, following their victories in Saturday’s Local Government Council elections.

The swearing-in ceremony held on Sunday at the Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Port Harcourt, saw 22 chairmen from the Action Peoples Party (APP) and one from the Action Alliance officially inaugurated into office.

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara swears in 23 Newly elected Chairmen pic.twitter.com/9LrwI6k5E9 — Emma ik Umeh (Tcee )🇳🇬 (@emmaikumeh) October 6, 2024

After the electoral process, the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) declared the APP victorious in 22 local government areas, while the Action Alliance secured one chairmanship seat.

Governor Fubara, while addressing the newly sworn-in chairmen, congratulated them on their electoral victories.

The ceremony was graced by notable dignitaries, including the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, who was in attendance to lend his support.

Each chairman was accompanied by a guest, as stipulated by the state government, and they are now expected to immediately assume their duties, focusing on fulfilling their campaign promises and improving the welfare of their local communities.

Background

Recall the elections took place, yesterday, amid gunshots, bomb explosions and protests in some parts of the state.

The development, which did not fall short of pre-election predictions, left many residents worried, especially as a result of minimal presence of the police across all polling areas.

Sunday Vanguard observed that irrespective of widespread fears of violence across 23 Local Government Areas, LGAs in Rivers, the turnout appeared substantial. In many areas monitored, the exercise kicked off early without the presence of the police following the supply of sensitive and non-sensitive materials by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission,RSIEC.

The police had earlier said they were not providing security for the polls given a court order restraining them and other security agencies from providing security during the poll. A Federal High Court in Abuja had prevented the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, from releasing the 2023 voter register to RSIEC. It also stopped the Inspector-General of Police and Department of State Services, DSS, from providing security for the exercise.

The matter pitched the camp of Governor Siminalyi Fubara and Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, against each other, thereby heightening tension in the state. However, RSIEC said it had received a copy of the voter register from INEC since last year.

Earlier, Wike’s supporters staged a protest in Port Harcourt, kicking against the election.