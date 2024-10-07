Ulefunta: Culture can drive economic growth, social cohesion – Aiyedatiwa

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State emphasized the potential of culture to foster economic growth and social cohesion during the annual Ulefunta Festival in Akure, the state’s capital.

Speaking through the Commissioner of Culture and Tourism, Hon. Rasheed Badmus, the governor underscored his administration’s commitment to recognizing the cultural identity of the people and harnessing it for economic advancement and unity within the state.

Aiyedatiwa noted that cultural festivals like Ulefunta are not just symbols of tradition but powerful tools for promoting economic development. “Culture symbolizes the identity of the people and can drive economic growth,” he stated, adding that the festival brings the community together, reminding them of their shared history and common aspirations.

The Ulefunta Festival, celebrated annually to honor the rich heritage of Akure, marks a significant event in the state’s cultural calendar. As part of the tradition, the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, entered a seven-day seclusion period ahead of the festivities. During the celebration, Oba Aladelusi described Ulefunta as an emerging national brand, drawing attention to Akure’s rich cultural legacy. He also hailed the rebranding of the festival as a necessary step to rejuvenate the town’s traditions and attract global recognition.

Governor Aiyedatiwa assured that his administration would continue to support the Akure Kingdom in preserving its cultural heritage. He praised Oba Aladelusi’s leadership, comparing the Ulefunta Festival’s growing prominence to the renowned Ojude Oba festival in Ijebu.

“Beyond its cultural essence, Ulefunta has become a unifying platform for Akure sons and daughters, enabling them to tackle socio-economic challenges and inspire collective growth,” Aiyedatiwa remarked.

Prominent traditional rulers who attended the festival included the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye, Owa of Igbara-Oke, Oba Francis Adefarakanmi Agbede, and other esteemed monarchs from across the country.