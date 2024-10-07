Tunisia’s President Kais Saied re-elected for second term

Tunisia’s President Kais Saied was re-elected on Monday with 90.69 percent of the vote, the head of the electoral authority ISIE said on national television.

Saied, 66, won Sunday’s election by a landslide, with his challengers Ayachi Zemmal collecting 7.3 percent and Zouhair Maghzaoui 1.9 percent of votes cast, ISIE said.

The turnout was 28.8 percent, the lowest since the country’s 2011 revolution.

Vanguard News